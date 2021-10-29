Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 53,948 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 53,948 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of American Airlines Group worth $95,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 150.6% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $19.19 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

