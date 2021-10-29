Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,434 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $102,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $252.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.35. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.73.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

