Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Ulta Beauty worth $98,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $433.00 price target (down from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.09.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $370.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.00 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.