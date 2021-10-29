Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $100.67 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Bio-Techne worth $100,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Bio-Techne by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 70,089 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $515.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.48, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $250.24 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $497.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.56.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.80.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

