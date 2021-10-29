Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Waters worth $104,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.67.

NYSE:WAT opened at $361.34 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $212.85 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.25 and a 200-day moving average of $354.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

