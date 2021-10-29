Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 30,430 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,948,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,430 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of LKQ worth $95,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,195 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,663,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,158,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,141,000 after acquiring an additional 725,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,778,000 after acquiring an additional 629,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.35 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

