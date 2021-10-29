Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,133 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Teleflex worth $99,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,970,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,064,923,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,790,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Teleflex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after buying an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $347.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.73. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TFX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.36.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

