Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $174.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $82.90 and a 1 year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

