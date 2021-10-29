ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $29,278.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,895.29 or 1.00152748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00061866 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00042994 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.31 or 0.00617003 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

