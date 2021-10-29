Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Morgan Stanley

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other reports. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,825. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.