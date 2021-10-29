Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CQP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 30,400 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CQP opened at $44.04 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.47%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.