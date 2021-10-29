China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHCJY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.83. 227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021. China CITIC Bank has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

