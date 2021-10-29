China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CHCJY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.83. 227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021. China CITIC Bank has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.
About China CITIC Bank
See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.