CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.05% of CI Financial worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

CI Financial stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

