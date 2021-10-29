CIBC Boosts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$9.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AAV. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Advantage Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.91.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of AAV traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.80. 320,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.55. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$1.67 and a one year high of C$7.06.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.