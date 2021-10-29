Cinemark (CNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Cinemark to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cinemark to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CNK opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

