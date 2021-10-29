Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,478,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 399,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.01% of Citizens worth $18,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Citizens by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citizens by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIA. TheStreet raised Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Citizens to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.70 to $8.40 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

CIA stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.11 million, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.28. Citizens, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter. Citizens had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

