Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Civeo updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CVEO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 53,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.11 million, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. Civeo has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $25.28.

Get Civeo alerts:

CVEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $129,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,357 shares of company stock worth $2,600,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Civeo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Civeo worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.