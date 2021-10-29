Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,792 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.69% of Clarus worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after purchasing an additional 351,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clarus by 90.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,448 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Clarus by 37.3% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 353,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 252.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 66,542 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 89.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

CLAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CLAR stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $909.56 million, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 0.89. Clarus Co. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.