Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.46. Approximately 7,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 592,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

YOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.96.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. Analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

