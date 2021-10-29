Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,983 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Clovis Oncology worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $4.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

