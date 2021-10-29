CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of CMC Materials worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,826 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials stock opened at $124.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.71. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 1.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCMP. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.30.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

