CNH Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $16,783,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,583,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,247,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,022,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,095,000.

GACQU stock remained flat at $$10.15 during midday trading on Friday. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

