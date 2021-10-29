Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cohu updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,687. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22.

COHU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

In other news, Director Yon Jorden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,377,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,570. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohu stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Cohu worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

