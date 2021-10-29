Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) & Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Head to Head Contrast

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coinbase Global and Elevate Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global N/A N/A N/A Elevate Credit 7.41% 21.81% 5.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Coinbase Global and Elevate Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 5 15 0 2.67 Elevate Credit 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus price target of $356.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.55%. Elevate Credit has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 64.71%. Given Elevate Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coinbase Global and Elevate Credit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $1.28 billion 52.69 $322.32 million N/A N/A Elevate Credit $465.35 million 0.25 $20.59 million $1.31 2.60

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Elevate Credit.

Summary

Elevate Credit beats Coinbase Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc. engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans. The company was founded on January 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

