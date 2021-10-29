CoinFi Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 58.7% against the dollar. CoinFi has a market cap of $1.08 million and $87,560.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00229965 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00098841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

COFI is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars.

