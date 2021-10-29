Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Price Tops $0.0008

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 59.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market cap of $286,788.93 and approximately $57.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00049463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00234355 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00099025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsuper Ecosystem Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinsuper Ecosystem Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinsuper Ecosystem Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

