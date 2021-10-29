Coldstack (CLS) Price Tops $2.78 on Major Exchanges

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $64,590.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coldstack has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for about $2.78 or 0.00004460 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00070923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00071515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00095772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,619.14 or 1.00476487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,385.27 or 0.07036448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00021854 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.