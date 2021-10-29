Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,396 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,487,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.70. 48,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,288. The firm has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average of $80.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

