Collective (CO2) Market Cap Hits $177,923.93

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Collective coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001100 BTC on major exchanges. Collective has a total market capitalization of $177,923.93 and approximately $840.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Collective has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Collective alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00229960 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00098302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

