Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.84. 613,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,148. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.