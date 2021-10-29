Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CMC opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

In other news, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

