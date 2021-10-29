Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.31% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $15,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

CHCT stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

