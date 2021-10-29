Comparing Byrna Technologies (BYRN) & Its Competitors

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS: BYRN) is one of 48 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Byrna Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Byrna Technologies Competitors -1.23% 1.15% -1.91%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Byrna Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies Competitors 69 505 738 12 2.52

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 14.29%. Given Byrna Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million -$12.55 million -83.80 Byrna Technologies Competitors $689.84 million $10.69 million 6.01

Byrna Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies’ peers have a beta of -0.21, meaning that their average stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byrna Technologies peers beat Byrna Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

