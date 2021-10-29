Comparing Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) & Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) and Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Charles & Colvard, Ltd. and Brilliant Earth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles & Colvard, Ltd. 32.65% 26.91% 23.08% Brilliant Earth Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charles & Colvard, Ltd. and Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles & Colvard, Ltd. $39.24 million 2.33 $12.81 million $0.42 7.19 Brilliant Earth Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Brilliant Earth Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. and Brilliant Earth Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles & Colvard, Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brilliant Earth Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 24.17%. Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus target price of $16.71, indicating a potential upside of 37.79%. Given Brilliant Earth Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brilliant Earth Group is more favorable than Charles & Colvard, Ltd..

Summary

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. beats Brilliant Earth Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets. The Traditional segment consists of wholesale and retail customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

