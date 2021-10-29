Comparing iHuman (NYSE:IH) & Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

iHuman (NYSE:IH) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for iHuman and Chegg, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chegg 2 3 12 0 2.59

iHuman currently has a consensus target price of $26.10, suggesting a potential upside of 422.00%. Chegg has a consensus target price of $100.47, suggesting a potential upside of 69.03%. Given iHuman’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe iHuman is more favorable than Chegg.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -4.90% -7.88% -3.92% Chegg -5.75% 12.35% 4.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iHuman and Chegg’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million 3.27 -$5.74 million N/A N/A Chegg $644.34 million 13.35 -$6.22 million $0.76 78.21

iHuman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chegg.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Chegg shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chegg beats iHuman on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc. engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

