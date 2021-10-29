Comparing LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) & Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) and Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LATAM Airlines Group and Air Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Air Canada 0 6 7 0 2.54

Air Canada has a consensus price target of $27.60, suggesting a potential upside of 53.42%. Given Air Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Air Canada is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Air Canada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $3.92 billion 0.23 -$4.55 billion N/A N/A Air Canada $4.35 billion 1.48 -$3.47 billion N/A N/A

Air Canada has higher revenue and earnings than LATAM Airlines Group.

Volatility & Risk

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Canada has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Air Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group -94.87% N/A -17.36% Air Canada -137.54% -352.89% -15.34%

Summary

Air Canada beats LATAM Airlines Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

