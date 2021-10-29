Comparing Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and Methanex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Methanex $2.65 billion 1.29 -$156.68 million ($1.62) -27.66

Origin Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Methanex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Methanex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Origin Materials and Methanex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 3 0 0 2.00 Methanex 1 3 7 0 2.55

Origin Materials currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.30%. Methanex has a consensus target price of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.62%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Methanex.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and Methanex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27% Methanex 2.78% 7.03% 1.89%

Summary

Methanex beats Origin Materials on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

