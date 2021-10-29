Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

NYSE:CODI traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $29.85. 175,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.77 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compass Diversified stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Compass Diversified worth $19,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CODI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

