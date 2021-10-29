Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.62 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 43.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $117,851.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,445.24 or 1.00126664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00063439 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.49 or 0.00525111 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.28 or 0.00300285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.00185662 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014268 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,832,931 coins and its circulating supply is 11,272,149 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

