Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.42

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.42 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.51). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 121,434 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 44.42. The company has a market cap of £48.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38.

About Condor Gold (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

