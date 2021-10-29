ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

