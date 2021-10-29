Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

Shares of CNSL stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,056. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $730.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consolidated Communications stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.