ContentBox Market Cap Tops $2.07 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $1.14 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021573 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.48 or 0.00256174 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000970 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars.

