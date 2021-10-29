Contrasting Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) & Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

67.1% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Amgen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardiff Oncology and Amgen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Amgen 2 8 8 0 2.33

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 320.79%. Amgen has a consensus target price of $244.06, suggesting a potential upside of 17.81%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Amgen.

Risk & Volatility

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Amgen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 647.80 -$19.31 million ($1.08) -5.61 Amgen $25.42 billion 4.63 $7.26 billion $16.60 12.48

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiff Oncology. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -5,830.38% -21.65% -20.59% Amgen 22.55% 99.85% 15.16%

Summary

Amgen beats Cardiff Oncology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.