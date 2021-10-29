Contrasting Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) & United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

This table compares Luther Burbank and United Community Banks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $243.91 million 3.08 $39.91 million $0.89 16.30 United Community Banks $714.10 million 4.23 $164.09 million $1.98 17.60

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Luther Burbank. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Luther Burbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Luther Burbank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of United Community Banks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Luther Burbank and United Community Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 0 0 0 N/A United Community Banks 0 0 1 0 3.00

United Community Banks has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.07%. Given United Community Banks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than Luther Burbank.

Volatility & Risk

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 27.15% 11.27% 0.99% United Community Banks 33.15% 13.28% 1.41%

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Luther Burbank pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Banks pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Luther Burbank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Community Banks has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Luther Burbank on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan. The company was founded on May 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.