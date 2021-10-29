Contrasting Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) & Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 5.23% 4.62% 1.25% Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Switch and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 0 9 1 3.10 Taboola.com 0 0 6 0 3.00

Switch presently has a consensus price target of $25.11, indicating a potential upside of 0.24%. Taboola.com has a consensus price target of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 52.70%. Given Taboola.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Switch.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Switch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Switch and Taboola.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $511.55 million 11.84 $15.54 million $0.21 119.29 Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com.

Summary

Switch beats Taboola.com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Switch

Switch, Inc. (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE. The company was founded by Rob Roy in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

