Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Trading 1.5% Higher

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.48 and last traded at $28.48. 239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.