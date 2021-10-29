Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Trading Up 4.5%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 27,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 69,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

About Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABF)

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

