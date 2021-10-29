CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 70.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a payout ratio of -24.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

CORR traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,401. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.93. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

