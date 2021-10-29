CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.56.

Shares of COR opened at $145.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.57. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $155.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,377 shares of company stock valued at $747,121. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Financial Corp boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Company boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 12,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

